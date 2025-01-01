Iraq’s first waste-to-energy plant designs completed

Shafaqna English- Iraq completed designs for the country’s first waste-to-energy plant in the Nahrawan area south of Baghdad, the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, announced.

This groundbreaking project is part of Iraq’s transition to clean energy and marks a significant step in reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

According to the minister, the facility will operate using full combustion technology with a capacity of 100 megawatts. The project aligns with the government’s strategy to diversify energy sources and promote sustainability.

Source: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com