MWL supports UNICEF on children’s needs in Pakistan, Chad, Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- UNICEF and The Muslim World League (MWL) have signed a US$1.5 million agreement to enhance education and skill-building programs in Chad and Pakistan and to improve maternal, newborn, and childcare services in Afghanistan.

The agreement was signed by UNICEF Representative to Pakistan, Abdullah A. Fadil, on behalf of UNICEF’s Executive Director, Catherine Russell, and MWL’s General Manager of Strategic Partnerships, Dr. Shaima Alluqmani, on the sidelines of the global conference on Muslim World League Initiative Hosted by Pakistan “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities”, held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

‘The climate crisis and digital divide are critical challenges faced by children in Pakistan every day. Providing vulnerable children and youth, especially girls, with the education and skills they need will empower them to reach their full potential and help Pakistan prosper. We look forward to working with the Muslim World League to help ensure that no girl is left behind,’ said UNICEF Representative to Pakistan, Abdullah A. Fadil.

Source: Relief Web

