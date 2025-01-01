English
Italy: Migrants protest in Palermo to demand residence permits

Shafaqna English- Some 250 people protested in Palermo, southern Italy, calling for policy changes to make it easier for migrants to get residence permits and citizenship.

Around 250 people staged a protest march against government measures which they claim “make it harder to release a residence permit” in Palermo, southern Italy, on Monday (January 13).
The march from Piazza del Parlamento to the local prefecture was planned by the organization Right 2 Be. Among those who participated in the demonstration were immigrants from different regions across the southern Italian region of Sicily.

