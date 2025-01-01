Iraq: Al-Anbar grappling with an invisible radioactive contamination

Shafaqna English- Decades of war, industrial activities, and urban growth have left Al-Anbar grappling with an invisible yet dangerous threat: radioactive contamination.

From depleted uranium munitions to oil facility damage and unchecked urbanization, the province’s soil, air, and water bear the scars of past conflicts and development.

Al-Anbar has experienced significant environmental contamination due to a combination of military, industrial, and human activities. The region’s history of conflict and its role in Iraq’s oil sector has resulted in various forms of pollution that pose challenges to public health and the ecosystem.

