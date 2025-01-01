Saudi Arabia records 3,202 new heritage sites in the National Urban Heritage Register

The newly registered sites include 16 in Riyadh, eight in Makkah, one in Qassim, two in the Eastern Province, 3,170 in Asir, two in Hail, one in Najran, and two in Baha.

This registration follows the promulgation of the Antiquities, Museums and Urban Heritage Law; and a decision by the Heritage Commission’s board of directors authorizing its CEO to register and protect heritage and archaeological sites.

The commission encouraged citizens and residents to report unregistered heritage sites via the Balagh platform, official social media accounts, or local branches.