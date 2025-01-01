English
International Shia News Agency
Saudi Arabia records 3,202 new heritage sites in the National Urban Heritage Register

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia recorded 3,202 new sites in the National Urban Heritage Register.

The newly registered sites include 16 in Riyadh, eight in Makkah, one in Qassim, two in the Eastern Province, 3,170 in Asir, two in Hail, one in Najran, and two in Baha.

This registration follows the promulgation of the Antiquities, Museums and Urban Heritage Law; and a decision by the Heritage Commission’s board of directors authorizing its CEO to register and protect heritage and archaeological sites.

The commission encouraged citizens and residents to report unregistered heritage sites via the Balagh platform, official social media accounts, or local branches.

Source:Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

