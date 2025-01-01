Study: Men at Higher Risk of Death from Brain Injury

Shafaqna English- National mortality data on traumatic brain injuries indicates that death rates vary among specific racial and ethnic groups, with men being at higher risk.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Brain Injury, provides a comprehensive analysis of TBI-related deaths across different population groups across the U.S. in 2021.

The findings indicate that suicides remain the most common cause of TBI-related deaths, followed by unintentional falls, and specific groups are disproportionately affected by these tragedies.

Through statistical modeling, the researchers examined the simultaneous effect of multiple factors such as geographic region, sex, race and ethnicity, and age, on TBI-related mortality.

