Identification of the gene associated with “autism and epilepsy”

Shafaqna English- A study offers insights into how a gene contributes to the development of behavioral changes associated with autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

The gene neuropilin2 encodes a receptor involved in cell-cell interactions in the brain and plays a key role in regulating the development of neural circuits. Neuropilin2 controls migration of inhibitory neurons as well as the formation and maintenance of synaptic connections in excitatory neurons — two crucial components of brain activity.

the study results highlight how a single gene can influence both the excitatory and inhibitory systems in the brain. the scientist show that disrupting inhibitory circuit development is sufficient to cause autism-related behaviors and epilepsy to co-occur. By better understanding how neuropilin2 works in the formation of the brain’s circuitry, they may be able to develop more targeted therapies for different features of these disorders.”

The study findings suggest that targeting specific phases of neuronal development could open new doors for therapeutic interventions, potentially preventing the onset of these disorders if detected early.

Sources: University of California

www.shafaqna.com

