Study finds green tea linkage to protect brain health

Shafaqna English- Findings suggest that drinking three or more glasses of green tea daily may help protect brain health, while coffee consumption showed no significant effect.

Cerebral white matter lesions, often indicative of small vessel disease, have been associated with cognitive decline, vascular dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The current study aimed to evaluate the impact of green tea and coffee consumption on white matter lesion volume, hippocampal volume, and total brain volume using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data.

Data collection occurred between 2016 and 2018, including dietary assessments, MRI scans, and cognitive evaluations of 8,766 participants aged 65 and older. A Food Frequency Questionnaire was used to measure daily green tea and coffee intake, categorized into four levels: 0–200 ml, 201–400 ml, 401–600 ml, and ≥601 ml.

Brain MRI scans provided data on the volume of White Matter Lesions (WML), Hippocampal Volume (HV), and Total Brain Volume (TBV). Advanced statistical models were applied to adjust for confounding factors, including demographics, health conditions, lifestyle habits, and genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.

Findings suggest that the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of green tea catechins, such as epigallocatechin gallate, may mitigate vascular damage and promote brain health, though specific components were not experimentally validated as causal.

Source: Medicalxpress

