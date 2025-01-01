Phys: Sustainable development by overlooked tree crops

Shafaqna English- An international research team, has highlighted how crops are not only essential to feeding the world and for global economies, but also hold immense potential for protecting biodiversity and the climate, as well as improving livelihoods for millions of people worldwide.

The study’s findings urge policymakers to develop specific agendas to promote sustainable practices in tree crop agriculture.

Agricultural policies typically focus on annual crops—such as wheat, sunflowers or rice—which have much shorter life cycles, from germination to harvest in just one year. While fostering sustainable practices in crops like wheat is also important, the ecological benefits of these systems are often limited due to their simpler vegetation and shorter harvest cycle.

With their permanent root systems and extensive leaf litter, tree crops also prevent soil erosion, enhance its fertility, and provide habitats for many species year-round. They contribute to greenhouse gas reduction through carbon sequestration, improve habitat connectivity for fragmented ecosystems, and buffer protected areas from the impacts of intensive agriculture. Tree crops tend to be less mechanized and require more manual labor, offering vital employment opportunities, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where these crops are widespread.

The researchers call for the implementation of regulations, financial incentives, and supportive policies aimed at improving agricultural practices for tree crops to maximize their contribution to global sustainability.

Source: Phys

