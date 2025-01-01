English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Four countries call for Taliban to lift restrictions on women in Afghanistan

0

Shafaqna English-Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Canada have urged the Taliban to lift restrictions on women in Afghanistan.

A statement from Germany’s foreign ministry said that the Taliban must adhere to Afghanistan’s commitments to international laws.

The statement said: “We have repeatedly and urgently called on Afghanistan and the de facto Taliban government to meet all of Afghanistan’s obligations under international law and to lift all legal restrictions on women and girls. In particular, women and girls must no longer be denied the right to an education.”

The United Nations Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) is one of the most important international documents supporting women’s human rights. The German Foreign Ministry stressed that Afghanistan is also a signatory to this convention, and the “Taliban”, after taking power in Afghanistan, must abide by it.

The statement from Germany’s foreign ministry said: “Together with Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands, Germany has decided to hold Afghanistan and the de facto Taliban government accountable for violations of the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). By citing the dispute resolution mechanism referred to in the Convention, we have jointly called on Afghanistan to meet its obligations under the Convention.”

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

European leaders condemn Elon Musk for interfering in politics

nasibeh yazdani

Canada: Historic building in Ottawa will become a Mosque

nasibeh yazdani

Germany: Parliament’s reforms in 2024 reflected more restrictive immigration policies

leila yazdani

Dutch MP: Far-Right pushed to criminalize possessing the Quran and visiting Mosques

nasibeh yazdani

EU denounces Taliban’s ban on medical education for Afghani women

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: UN urges Taliban to reverse erosion of women’s rights

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.