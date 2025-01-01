Four countries call for Taliban to lift restrictions on women in Afghanistan

A statement from Germany’s foreign ministry said that the Taliban must adhere to Afghanistan’s commitments to international laws.

The statement said: “We have repeatedly and urgently called on Afghanistan and the de facto Taliban government to meet all of Afghanistan’s obligations under international law and to lift all legal restrictions on women and girls. In particular, women and girls must no longer be denied the right to an education.”

The United Nations Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) is one of the most important international documents supporting women’s human rights. The German Foreign Ministry stressed that Afghanistan is also a signatory to this convention, and the “Taliban”, after taking power in Afghanistan, must abide by it.

The statement from Germany’s foreign ministry said: “Together with Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands, Germany has decided to hold Afghanistan and the de facto Taliban government accountable for violations of the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). By citing the dispute resolution mechanism referred to in the Convention, we have jointly called on Afghanistan to meet its obligations under the Convention.”