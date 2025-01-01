Gaza ceasefire deal agreed by Hamas and Israel

Shafaqna English- Israel and Hamas have agreed a ceasefire starting on Sunday to end the devastating 15-month war in Gaza, Qatar’s Prime Minister said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said the deal will lead to the release of Israeli captives and a surge in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

This courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which has seen many funerals and bodies laid on the ground, turned into a stage of celebration happiness, and excitement over the announcement of the ceasefire agreement.

The head of the International Rescue Committee says Gaza is in desperate need of humanitarian assistance.

“The needs are immense, and need urgent attention,” David Miliband said in a statement.

“IRC teams on the ground have done outstanding work in the most difficult conditions. Many of these colleagues were displaced in makeshift shelters themselves. We are determined to expand our scale and impact as conditions allow,” he said.

“The scars of this war will be long-lasting, but a surge of aid is desperately needed to provide immediate relief to civilians.

