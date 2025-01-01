English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UN: Almost half of Yemen’s population is unable to meet their basic food needs

0

Shafaqna English- The humanitarian impact of the conflict has left almost half of Yemen’s population – over 17 million people – unable to meet their basic food needs, the UN’s Special Envoy for Yemen said.

This is due in part to a severe decline in port operations. Yemenis rely on imports for over two-thirds of their food – mainly through Hudaydah on the Red Sea – and 90 % of their medical supplies.

The UN’s Special Envoy for Yemen and a top aid official briefed the Security Council on Wednesday warning of the grave consequences that could follow if hostilities stemming from its long-running civil conflict – which have now spilled across the entire region – continue into a second decade.

Attacks on Yemen’s Red Sea ports and Sana’a International Airport, have severely damaged civilian infrastructure and disrupted humanitarian operations in recent months.

Such actions have far-reaching repercussions, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya underscored, noting that essential infrastructure that is crucial to humanitarian relief efforts “must be spared” as impairing their operations “causes direct and immense civilian hardship and suffering.”

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sana’a: Mass gathering of people on birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) [photos]

asadian

Yemenis sue top USA’s defence contractors for fuelling war crimes

asadian

Yemenis take Part in Eid Al-Ghadir celebrations

asadian

Human Rights Monitor: Two out of three Yemenis live in extreme poverty

asadian

Yemen: Thousands take part in Milad-un-Nabi celebrations (video)

asadian

UN: The situation of 20 million Yemenis is dire

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.