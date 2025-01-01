UN: Almost half of Yemen’s population is unable to meet their basic food needs

Shafaqna English- The humanitarian impact of the conflict has left almost half of Yemen’s population – over 17 million people – unable to meet their basic food needs, the UN’s Special Envoy for Yemen said.

This is due in part to a severe decline in port operations. Yemenis rely on imports for over two-thirds of their food – mainly through Hudaydah on the Red Sea – and 90 % of their medical supplies.

The UN’s Special Envoy for Yemen and a top aid official briefed the Security Council on Wednesday warning of the grave consequences that could follow if hostilities stemming from its long-running civil conflict – which have now spilled across the entire region – continue into a second decade.

Attacks on Yemen’s Red Sea ports and Sana’a International Airport, have severely damaged civilian infrastructure and disrupted humanitarian operations in recent months.

Such actions have far-reaching repercussions, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya underscored, noting that essential infrastructure that is crucial to humanitarian relief efforts “must be spared” as impairing their operations “causes direct and immense civilian hardship and suffering.”

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com