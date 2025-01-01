English
France: Muslims condemn government actions against Islamic schools

Shafaqna English- The French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM) has expressed “a profound sense of injustice and discrimination” following the government’s decisions impacting several private Islamic schools in France.

In a statement issued Tuesday (14 Jan 2025), the council criticized the recent termination of state contracts with Lycee Averroes in Lille and the Al-Kindi school network in Lyon.

These measures, according to the CFCM, are “widely perceived as disproportionate and unjustified” by the affected communities.

The CFCM highlighted concerns over unequal treatment, drawing attention to what it described as leniency shown to other institutions in similar situations.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

