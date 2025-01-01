Pope: Interreligious dialogue has critical role in building a peaceful coexistence among peoples

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis highlights the critical role of interreligious dialogue in building peaceful coexistence among peoples during meetings with a delegation of a group of Muslims from Albania.

Pope Francis reiterated on Thursday that interreligious dialogue and cooperation are more necessary than ever in a world marred by conflict and division.

“Whenever religious leaders gather in a spirit of mutual respect and commit themselves to foster a culture of encounter through dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation, our hope for a better and more just world is renewed and confirmed”, the Pope said.

Pope Francis remarked that in a world marred by the “logic of violence and discord”, religious convictions can help us to instead “embrace more clearly the fundamental values of encounter, friendship, and collaboration in the pursuit of the common good” which, he said, are “intrinsic to our shared humanity.” Pope Francis reaffirmed that, despite the present challenges, interreligious dialogue has a “unique role in building a future of reconciliation, justice, and peace that the peoples of the world, especially young people, so ardently desire.”