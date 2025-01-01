Iraq launches electronic trademark registration system

Shafaqna English- The launch of an electronic trademark registration system marked a major milestone in simplifying government procedures for businesses and traders, Iraq’s Minister of Industry and Minerals, Khaled Battal Al-Najm said.

This new system, accessed through the “Ur e-Government Portal,” aims to digitize the registration process, replacing outdated paper-based methods with streamlined digital solutions.

The new system is a key step in implementing Iraq’s government program to modernize services and make them more accessible. Traders, industrialists, and other beneficiaries are encouraged to embrace this transition, which is expected to save time, reduce bureaucracy, and minimize errors.

Source: IraqiNews

