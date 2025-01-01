English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

UN: More than 500,000 children in Afghanistan at risk of malnutrition in 2025

0

Shafaqna English- More than 500,000 children in Afghanistan are at risk of malnutrition in 2025, the United Nations warned on Wednesday.

In a statement, the UN said one of the reasons for the alarming situation is climate extremes, which “have limited people’s ability to feed their families.”

According to a recent report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), nearly half of Afghanistan’s population – about 22.9 million people – will require humanitarian aid this year to address both chronic and acute needs.

Source: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNICEF: Three million children in Sudan face acute malnutrition

nasibeh yazdani

Pakistan’s Healthcare Struggles Amid Universal Health Coverage Goals

parniani

UN: 13 million Syrians displaced

leila yazdani

UN: Young people’s future increasingly under threat due to desertification

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: UN urges Taliban to reverse erosion of women’s rights

nasibeh yazdani

COP29: UN urges urgent climate finance agreement

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.