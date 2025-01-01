UN: More than 500,000 children in Afghanistan at risk of malnutrition in 2025

Shafaqna English- More than 500,000 children in Afghanistan are at risk of malnutrition in 2025, the United Nations warned on Wednesday.

In a statement, the UN said one of the reasons for the alarming situation is climate extremes, which “have limited people’s ability to feed their families.”

According to a recent report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), nearly half of Afghanistan’s population – about 22.9 million people – will require humanitarian aid this year to address both chronic and acute needs.

Source: Ariana News

