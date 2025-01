Shafaqna English- The year-on-year eurozone inflation figure for December has confirmed preliminary estimates coming in at 2.4%, according to Eurostat.

Headline inflation accelerated from 2.2% in November, Eurostat data showed.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained stable for the fourth consecutive month at 2.7%.

Energy prices rose 0.1% year-on-year in December, shifting from declines posted in the four months prior.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com