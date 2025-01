This slow pace of reconstruction has left many Christian families hesitant to return.

Priest Raed Adel, who oversees Mosul’s churches, detailed the extent of the destruction. “The number of churches completely or partially destroyed in central Mosul, excluding the plains and outskirts, is 35. Only a few have been partially rebuilt,” he told Shafaq News.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com