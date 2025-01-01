English
WHO is calling for $1.5 billion appeal to deliver life-saving health interventions worldwide

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for $1.5 billion through its 2025 Health Emergency Appeal, to deliver life-saving health interventions worldwide.

The appeal, unveiled on Thursday by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, outlines the urgent priorities for addressing 42 ongoing health emergencies, including 17 requiring immediate and coordinated action.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

