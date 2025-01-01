English
International Shia News Agency
Pakistan: Imran Khan, wife jailed in corruption case

Shafaqna English- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Friday jailed for 14 years in prison, and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in a corruption case.

Khan was also fined 1 million Pakistani rupees ($3,500), while Bibi was fined half.

An accountability court operating from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023, had reserved its verdict in December last year and deferred the announcement three times. Bibi was arrested at the court premises.

Khan, who did not appear before the court on January 13 when the decision was delayed for a third time, had claimed the delays were an attempt to “pressurize” him.

Source:Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

