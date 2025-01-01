English
Lebanese judge resumes investigation into Beirut blast after two years, charges 10 people

Shafaqna English- Lebanese judge resumed investigation into Beirut blast after a two-year hiatus.Tarek Bitar charched ten people including security, customs, and military personnel as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities said the explosion was triggered by a fire in a warehouse where a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertilizer had been haphazardly stored for years.

But nobody has been held responsible for the blast, one of history’s largest non-nuclear explosions.

The judicial official told AFP that “procedures in the case have resumed”, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The official said that “a new charge sheet has been issued, charging three employees and seven high-ranking officers in the Lebanese army, in the General Security, (and) in customs” with negligence and “possible intent to commit murder”. Their interrogations would begin next month.

In March and April, “investigating sessions” would resume for those previously charged in the case, including former ministers, lawmakers, security and military officers, judges, and port management employees, after which Bitar would ask public prosecutors to issue indictments, according to the judicial official.

Source:The New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

