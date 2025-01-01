English
International Shia News Agency
CultureFeaturedInterviewsOther NewsPhotosProphet Muhammad

Historical Photos of Kadhimiya Shrine taken by Harry Pearman

0

Shafaqna English- Harry James Goulter Pearman (1881-1962), an officer of the British Army’s audit division, was in Mesopotamia for a time in the early 1920s and left behind a wealth of diaries and photographs from that period.

According to Shafaqna, at that time, Britain had occupied large parts of Iraq previously under the Ottoman Empire and had then established the new Iraqi state with the three provinces of Mosul, Baghdad and Basra through a mandate from the Assembly of Nations.

The following photographs were taken by him of the Holy Shrine of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim & Imam Muhammad  Al-Jawad (AS) in Kadhimiya near Baghdad.

Read more:

[Shafaqna Exclusive] History of the Kadhimiyyah Holy Shrine

Source: Clisel

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Shafaqna Exclusive] History of the Kadhimiyyah Holy Shrine

faati

[Photos] Kadhimiyyah: Lady Fatimah’s (SA) birth celebration

nafiseh yazdani

Baghdad named as ‘Arab Tourism Capital’ for 2025

anvari

Iraq: Baghdad Metro design completed

leila yazdani

[Photos] Iraq: Baghdad’s streets after rain

parniani

Iraq: “Sulphur Fog” Covers Baghdad

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.