Historical Photos of Kadhimiya Shrine taken by Harry Pearman

Shafaqna English- Harry James Goulter Pearman (1881-1962), an officer of the British Army’s audit division, was in Mesopotamia for a time in the early 1920s and left behind a wealth of diaries and photographs from that period.

According to Shafaqna, at that time, Britain had occupied large parts of Iraq previously under the Ottoman Empire and had then established the new Iraqi state with the three provinces of Mosul, Baghdad and Basra through a mandate from the Assembly of Nations.

The following photographs were taken by him of the Holy Shrine of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim & Imam Muhammad Al-Jawad (AS) in Kadhimiya near Baghdad.

