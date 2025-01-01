[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Travellers in the Golden Realm

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Dr Lubaaba al-Azami to discuss her book “Travellers in the Golden Realm” on Friday 17 January 2025.

Speaker:

Dr Lubaaba Al-Azami is a cultural historian specialising in the Global Renaissance. She is a lecturer in Shakespeare and Early Modern Literature at the University of Manchester and a research fellow at the University of Liverpool. She is also founding editor of Medieval and Early Modern Orients (MEMOs, memorients.com), a leading digital platform on premodern encounters between England and the Islamic Worlds.

