Shafaqna English- During a recent week, the Prophet’s Mosque welcomed 5,475,443 pilgrims.

According to SPA reports, 644,670 visitors greeted Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) last week, while 376,765 worshippers performed prayers in the Al Rawda Al Sharifa.

Additionally, 31,739 individuals from various nationalities benefited from translation services.

Field operations included using 24,053 liters of disinfectant for sterilization activities. Moreover, 1,480 tons of Zamzam water were consumed, and 152 samples were collected for testing and analysis.

In a related development, the number of visitors to Medina reached 18 million last year, according to a local official.