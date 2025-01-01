UK: Parliament committee calls on government to recognize Palestine

Shafaqna English- The UK’s Parliament International Development Committee called on the government to recognize a Palestinian state, including the conditions to be fulfilled and a timeline outlining planned actions.

The committee issued a report on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, developments in the occupied West Bank, and displaced Palestinians.

“The Government must set out the steps it will take to recognize the state of Palestine, including conditions that need to be met and a timeline of planned actions,” it said.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com