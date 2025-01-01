English
EU launches 36 million euros project to support displaced Afghans

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the European Union (EU) have signed a new agreement in euros to continue to support displaced Afghans.

The EU said that hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) will benefit from essential protection, livelihood opportunities, and other basic services with substantial EU funding of EUR 36 million.

“The EU will continue our strong support to Afghans on the move. This new contribution to UNHCR is part of a bigger EU effort in the area of migration supporting opportunities and essential services to displaced women, men, and children inside Afghanistan and the neighboring countries. Our assistance will contribute to improving living conditions of individuals and broader communities,” Veronika Boskovic Pohar, Chargée d’affaires of Delegation of the European Union to Afghanistan, said.

Source: Ariana News

