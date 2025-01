Shafaqna English- Kashmir valley has a long tradition of baking the most delicious breads which are a non-separable part of the people’s culture living there.

According to Shafaqna, every street has its baker, locally known as “Kandur”. There are many types of traditional Kashmiri breads, among which Kolcheh, Girda, Lavasa, Tsochur, Ruth, Shirmal and Bagherkhani are the most famous ones.

