MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2025: A New Gateway for Asian Halal Products

Shafaqna English- Thailand is set to host MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2025, a pioneering exhibition that aims to position the country as a global hub for Asian halal products. The event promises to open new opportunities for businesses to connect with the ever-growing halal market worldwide, as reported by Nation Thailand.

Scheduled for 2025, the exhibition will showcase a wide range of halal-certified products, from food and beverages to cosmetics and lifestyle goods. With Thailand’s strong agricultural base and advanced food technology, MEGA HALAL Bangkok seeks to leverage the nation’s strengths to attract international buyers and investors. Organizers aim to bridge the gap between Asian producers and global markets, emphasizing the increasing demand for halal products in regions like the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

The event also highlights Thailand’s dedication to halal certification standards, ensuring that showcased products meet global requirements. By hosting this landmark exhibition, Thailand is not only reinforcing its position as a leader in halal trade but also strengthening its role in fostering international partnerships for sustainable economic growth.

Source: Nation Thailand

