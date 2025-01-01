CNN: India Becomes Fourth Country to Achieve Space Docking Milestone

Shafaqna English- India’s space program has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the fourth country to successfully complete a space docking operation. This accomplishment solidifies India’s position as a global leader in space exploration and technology, , as reported by CNN.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) carried out the docking between two spacecraft in low-Earth orbit, showcasing precision engineering and technical expertise. By joining the ranks of spacefaring nations like the United States, Russia, and China, India has demonstrated its growing capabilities in orbital technology. This achievement is a critical step toward future endeavors, including modular space stations and long-term human presence in space.

The breakthrough comes at a time of increased global interest in space technology and collaboration. ISRO’s success highlights its readiness to contribute to interplanetary missions and international projects, reaffirming India’s dedication to advancing the frontiers of space science.

