The app provides information on restaurants offering halal food and mosques, while also serving as a platform for Muslim visitors to Japan to share practical tips.

Halal Navi is rapidly gaining popularity among Muslims in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The app’s recognition skyrocketed after a short Instagram video, introducing a wagyu restaurant in Japan, shared earlier this year by Ikuto Hongu, the 25-year-old CEO of Halal Navi.