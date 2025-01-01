Iraq: 155 Anfal victims’ remains unearthed in mass grave

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Martyrs Foundation reported the successful exhumation of a second mass grave in the Tal al-Sheikhiyah area of Al-Muthanna Province, southern Iraq, containing the remains of victims from the “Anfal genocide.”

In a statement, the Foundation’s Mass Graves Directorate confirmed “the recovery of 155 remains, all belonging to Kurdish women and children who were executed during the Anfal campaign.”

“The remains will be transferred to the forensic medicine department for DNA analysis to identify the victims,” the Foundation noted.

The Foundation also reported the identification of seven additional graves in the same area, adding that these sites have been prioritized for future excavation, with expectations of uncovering more mass graves in the region.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com