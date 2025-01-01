BBC investigation: 56 Baby deaths at Leeds Hospitals possibly preventable

Shafaqna English- At least 56 babies and two mothers have died at Leeds Teaching Hospitals (LTH) NHS Trust over the past five years, and some of these deaths could have been prevented, according to a BBC investigation.

The British broadcaster said data obtained through a Freedom of Information request show that there were 27 stillbirths and 29 neonatal deaths between January 2019 and July 2024, with the latter occurring within 28 days of birth.

Despite the trust’s maternity units at Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s University Hospital being rated “good” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), two whistleblowers have raised concerns about safety standards, describing the care as “appalling.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

