English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN human rights chief: Sudan war becomes more deadly as ethnically motivated attacks rise

0

Shafaqna English- The conflict in Sudan is taking an “even more dangerous turn for civilians”, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said.

His warning comes in the wake of reports that dozens were brutally killed in ethnically targeted attacks in Al Jazirah state in the southeast and amid reports of an imminent battle for control of the country’s capital, Khartoum.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and a rival military, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since April 2023 in what Mr. Türk called a “senseless war”.

As they “battle for control at all costs…direct and ethnically motivated attacks on civilians are becoming increasingly common,” he noted.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Thousands flee southern Sudan town amid escalating clashes

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Three million children in Sudan face acute malnutrition

nasibeh yazdani

UN: More than 30 million in need of aid in Sudan

nafiseh yazdani

Schools To Battlegrounds: Reality For Children in War Zones

parniani

Sudan: At least 21 killed in drone strike by paramilitary forces on a shelter 

nasibeh yazdani

Sudan: Khartoum gets first aid convoy since conflict erupted

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.