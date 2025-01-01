HRW expresses concern over increasing restrictions on women in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its 2024 annual report expressed concern over concern over increasing restrictions on women in Afghanistan.

According to the report, restrictions on women have intensified this year, with women in Afghanistan facing serious obstacles to employment, freedom of expression, and movement.

The report states: “The situation in Afghanistan worsened in 2024 as the Taliban authorities intensified their crackdown on human rights, particularly against women and girls. Afghanistan remained the only country where girls and women were banned from secondary and university education, while also facing significant barriers to employment and freedom of movement, assembly, and speech.”

Source: Tolo News

