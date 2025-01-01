English
International Shia News Agency
Germany: Conservatives in election campaign promise more restrictive migration policies

Shafaqna English- For many voters in Germany, migration is the most important issue in this year’s election campaign: According to a poll from earlier this month, it tops the list for 37 percent of the electorate, ahead of the economy and international conflicts.

Events inside and outside Germany have intensified the topic even further. The deadly Christmas market attack in the city of Magdeburg, carried out by a man who had refugee status in Germany, which followed on from several knife attacks carried out by migrants in 2024, led more voters to call for stricter policies and tighter controls, all parties responded and rolled out tougher policies.

