Pope Francis condemns investments in arms industry

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis condemns investments in the arms industry.

Addressing a delegation from the Catholic Foundation of Verona, a division of Generali Italia insurance company, the Pope emphasized the need to direct wealth toward initiatives that support the vulnerable and align with the Church’s social doctrine.

He contrasted this approach with the “madness” of investing in industries, such as arms manufacturing, that profit from destruction and death.

Pope Francis then focused his reflection on the moral use of financial resources. He again lamented the troubling global trend of prioritizing investments in arms manufacturing, calling it “madness” to channel money into industries designed to kill.

Instead, the Pope called on wealth to be used to enhance human dignity and serve the common good. He warned that when wealth is hoarded or invested against the good of people, it “grows old and weighs down the heart, making it hard and deaf to the cries of the poor,” the “first victims of selfishness.”

Conversely, placing financial resources at the service of human dignity strengthens social bonds and builds a more just society.

Source: Vatican News