Trump’s top border official: Immigration raids to begin next week

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump’s top border official has said the US administration will launch large operations to detain and deport undocumented immigrants beginning on the day of the United States President-elect’s inauguration on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the incoming administration’s so-called “border czar”, Tom Homan, told Fox News that he would not categorize the expected actions as “raids”.

“There are going to be targeted enforcement operations,” he said, adding that Chicago would be among cities that will see raids shortly after Trump takes office for a second four-year term.

Source: AlJazeera

