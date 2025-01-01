Palestinians return to ruined homes as Gaza ceasefire takes hold

Shafaqna English- A ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Hamas has gone into effect after a nearly three-hour delay during which Israeli attacks. Thousands of displaced Palestinians return to what is left of their homes.

Mahmoud Anwar Abu-Salem, a displaced Palestinian from northern Gaza, has spoken to Al Jazeera following his return to his area after spending three months in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp.

“The house, the whole thing, was reduced to rubble. Fifty people of my family will live in the streets,” he said, explaining that the five-floor building housed many of his relatives before the war.

“Schools have also been destroyed. There is no life at all,” Abu Salem said.

“Even the mosque was hit and destroyed. It is even difficult to set up a tent here.”

