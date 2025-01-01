Mecca: Over 84,000 visitors participated in Hira Winter events

Shafaqna English- Over 84,000 visitors participated in Hira Winter events in Mecca.

Highlights included the Revelation Exhibition, which used cutting-edge technology to simulate the story of Prophet Muhammad’s revelation, blending tradition and innovation.

The exhibition featured a pavilion detailing the Cave of Hira and Hazrat Khadijah (SA), along with a depiction of the first revelation.

Rare historical artifacts, such as a photographed copy of the Qur’an manuscript of Uthman bin Affan and ancient stone inscriptions of Qur’anic verses, gave visitors a unique experience that combined the past and present.

The Winter Theater delighted visitors with interactive performances, including contests and games inspired by winter traditions.

The district also featured a Crafts and Heritage Industries Market, where visitors explored local products, bought souvenirs, and enjoyed traditional and contemporary food and beverages, creating a holistic experience of entertainment, culture, and shopping.

