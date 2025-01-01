English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Mecca: Over 84,000 visitors participated in Hira Winter events

0

Shafaqna English- Over 84,000 visitors participated in Hira Winter events in Mecca.

Highlights included the Revelation Exhibition, which used cutting-edge technology to simulate the story of Prophet Muhammad’s revelation, blending tradition and innovation.

The exhibition featured a pavilion detailing the Cave of Hira and Hazrat Khadijah (SA), along with a depiction of the first revelation.

Rare historical artifacts, such as a photographed copy of the Qur’an manuscript of Uthman bin Affan and ancient stone inscriptions of Qur’anic verses, gave visitors a unique experience that combined the past and present.

The Winter Theater delighted visitors with interactive performances, including contests and games inspired by winter traditions.

The district also featured a Crafts and Heritage Industries Market, where visitors explored local products, bought souvenirs, and enjoyed traditional and contemporary food and beverages, creating a holistic experience of entertainment, culture, and shopping.

Source:Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia executed Shia man

nafiseh yazdani

Rights groups expect UK’s student to be released from Saudi prison within days

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia records 3,202 new heritage sites in National Urban Heritage Register

nasibeh yazdani

Advanced vehicles for medical services in Hajj Season

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Worshippers urged to avoid getting distracted by their mobile phones

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: ’14th Najran National Citrus Festival’ shows economic potential

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.