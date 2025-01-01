UK joins call for justice on Afghan women’s rights violations

Shafaqna English- The UK government has joined the group of countries that have referred Afghanistan’s violations of women’s human rights to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The UK Minister for Women and Equalities stated in the country’s parliament that Britain is seriously concerned about the situation of women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan.

Anneliese Dodds, the UK Minister for Women and Equalities, said: “We are deeply concerned by the appalling erosion of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, and we are seeking to use every avenue to exert pressure. I remind the House that on 9 January I announced that the UK had formally joined the list of countries pledging political support to the initiative to refer Afghanistan to the International Court of Justice for violations of the convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women.”

Hadiya, a student, told TOLOnews: “The demand of all Afghan women in these circumstances is to be able to study and work because it is their fundamental right to access education and employment.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com