Pope expresses gratitude for ceasefire agreement in Gaza

Shafaqna English- During his weekly Angelus address this Sunday, Pope Francis expressed his gratitude for the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The Pope thanked the mediators and all those involved who worked to make it possible.

Pope Francis expressed his hope that “what has been agreed will be respected immediately by the parties” and embrace again their loved ones. “I pray a lot for them and their families,” he said.

Moreover, the Pope prayed that the “so-urgently-needed” humanitarian aid would be able to arrive in Gaza as soon as possible in large quantities, and reiterated the Holy See’s stance on working toward an eventual ‘Two-State’ solution.

“May everyone,” he appealed, ” be able to say: yes to dialogue, yes to reconciliation, yes to peace,” as he called on all faithful to pray for the achievement of these three elements.