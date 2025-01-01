English
Saudi Arabia executed Shia man

Shafaqna English- According to the Media reports a Saudi national, Abdullah bin Ahmad bin Abdullah Al-Salim, a young Shia was executed after years of enduring torture in the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia by the Saudi regime.

The Saudi regime accused him of baseless charges such as joining the organization, traveling abroad for bomb-making training, using explosives to target security forces, possessing weapons, and financing terrorism, But did not provide any evidence to prove these accusations against a young Shia man.

