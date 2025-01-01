Imam Hussain (AS) shrine announces programs for 2025 World Quran Day

Shafaqna English- The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, has announced an extensive program to commemorate World Quran Day on 27th Rajab.

The event, organized by the shrine’s Dar-ol-Quran Center, will feature a variety of activities aimed at promoting Quranic knowledge.

Highlights of the vent:

Sixth International Imam Hussain(AS) Conference

The conference will unveil the Quranic Encyclopedia of Ahl al-Bayt (AS), host scientific Quranic sessions with the participation of 160 scholars from 12 Arab and Islamic nations, and conduct workshops to explore the encyclopedia’s foundational principles. Discussions will also include prominent religious figures.

Specialized Quranic seminars

Seven seminars will address various aspects of Quranic studies, with portions broadcasted on Karbala Satellite Channel to reach a wider audience.

Source: IQNA

