[Video] Islamic Centre Of England: “Love of Imam Ali (AS) and Creation of Hellfire”

Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre Of England presented: In this enlightening lecture, H.I.W Seyed Hashem Moosavi delves into the profound connection between the love of Amir al-Mu’minin, Imam Ali (AS), and the divine creation of Hellfire.

Explore the powerful narration that states: “Had the people loved Imam Ali (AS) as the inhabitants of the heavens do, Allah would never have created Hell.” Reflect on the deep spiritual and theological implications of this statement and the unique role of Imam Ali’s love in shaping our understanding of divine justice and mercy.

