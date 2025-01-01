English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsShia MediaVideos

[Video] Islamic Centre Of England: “Love of Imam Ali (AS) and Creation of Hellfire”

0

Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre Of England presented: In this enlightening lecture, H.I.W Seyed Hashem Moosavi delves into the profound connection between the love of Amir al-Mu’minin, Imam Ali (AS), and the divine creation of Hellfire.

Explore the powerful narration that states: “Had the people loved Imam Ali (AS) as the inhabitants of the heavens do, Allah would never have created Hell.” Reflect on the deep spiritual and theological implications of this statement and the unique role of Imam Ali’s love in shaping our understanding of divine justice and mercy.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Islamic Centre Of England: Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Imam Ali (AS)

parniani

[Video] Islamic Centre Of England: The Hardships of Shia Muslims Under Abbasid Caliphate

parniani

[Video] Islamic Centre Of England: The role model of Imam Mahdi (AJ)

parniani

[Video] London: Commemorating Martyrdom of Lady Fatimah (SA) | Night 3

parniani

[Video] London: Commemorating Martyrdom of Lady Fatimah (SA) | Night 2

parniani

[Video] London: Commemorating Martyrdom of Lady Fatimah (SA)

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.