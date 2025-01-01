BBC: AI Uncovers Hidden Diseases Through Routine Medical Scans

English
Shafaqna English- Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming healthcare by identifying undiagnosed diseases from medical scans performed for unrelated conditions, offering a new frontier in preventive medicine, as BBC wrote.

AI recently detected osteoporosis in Will Studholme, a 58-year-old man admitted to an NHS hospital in Oxford for food poisoning. A CT scan for his gastrointestinal issues was later analyzed by AI, uncovering a collapsed vertebra—a key indicator of the condition. This approach enables early detection of diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and osteoporosis, even in atypical patients.

Experts emphasize AI’s potential to address diagnostic biases and improve health outcomes. Algorithms analyze untapped data in scans to identify conditions earlier than traditional methods, and their development focuses on inclusivity across diverse populations. While AI streamlines analysis, human oversight ensures reliability, signaling a collaborative future for technology in healthcare.

