Afghanistan: The human trafficking market in Nimruz is active

Shafaqna English- Some residents of Nimruz province say that the human trafficking market in the province remains active.

They emphasize that the majority of trafficking caravans move from the city of Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz.

Mohammad Qasim Khalid, the Taliban governor in Nimruz, stated about two weeks ago that the “Duk” border was closed to human traffickers. However, sources say that this border remains open, and human trafficking continues daily through this border toward Iran.

Source: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com