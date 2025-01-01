AA: Trump has no blueprint for foreign policy

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump will go after whatever issue he believes pleases his base, at whatever time. Trump has no ideology, no platform, no blueprint for foreign policy.

On Jan. 20, US President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th US President, and only the second US president to serve two non-consecutive terms, the other being Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.

As Trump embarks upon his second term, however, he is more prepared for the task. Unlike the first time around, he began vetting candidates for various offices almost immediately after the ballots were counted in November. The more than 100 executive orders that he signed on his first day in office were another key piece of business. Trump now controls the Republican Party, so he set to work directing his Congressional loyalists to carry out his agenda.

If we compare Trump’s activities since Election Day to the foreign policies he pursued while he was president, few differences strike the eye. He still sees China as the preeminent threat to US global interests, but maintains a passive stance towards Moscow; he still thinks other NATO members are living off of American largesse; he still is vehemently anti-immigrant and casually insults various global societies. He still believes that import tariffs are the answer to America’s economic difficulties.

