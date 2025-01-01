MCB: Young British Muslims worry about impact of Trump’s administration and online hostility

In her final interview with the PA news agency, Mohammed, the first woman and youngest person to lead the UK’s largest Muslim umbrella organization, reflected on what she described as a “deeply challenging time” for British Muslims.

Citing hostility on social media platforms, Mohammed highlighted a growing unease over Elon Musk’s influence as the billionaire assumes a key advisory role in Trump’s administration.

She noted Musk’s controversial online commentary on UK politics, including his pressure on the Prime Minister to initiate an inquiry into grooming gangs, which she described as contributing to the vilification of Muslim and Pakistani communities.

“Young Muslims are increasingly avoiding platforms like X due to the hostility and vitriol,” she said. “Using child grooming as a political tool to make one community look barbaric is deeply worrying.”

Mohammed also expressed alarm over the normalization of far-right figures, referencing Tommy Robinson and Nigel Farage as prominent examples. She warned that anti-immigrant and anti-refugee rhetoric, coupled with escalating Islamophobia, would likely remain significant challenges in 2025.

Reflecting on her tenure, Mohammed described the riots following last summer’s Southport stabbings as one of the most difficult periods of her leadership. Seeing mobs attack Muslims, mosques, and refugees was a stark reminder of the divisions that persist despite efforts to foster unity, she said.

She emphasized the need for stronger partnerships between the Government and organizations like the MCB to address such issues effectively. However, she criticized the UK Government’s continued non-engagement policy with the MCB, describing it as a “disservice to future generations.”

