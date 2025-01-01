World Economic Forum begins in Davos

Shafaqna English- As the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting commenced on Monday in Davos, Switzerland, the event promises to be a pivotal moment as global leaders address the world’s most pressing challenges.

With more than 350 government leaders, including 60 heads of state, attending, alongside business executives, civil society leaders, global experts, and other influential individuals from more than 130 countries, the forum’s organizers say the event — which runs from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24 — is intended to “drive dialogue and create solutions to the world’s shared problems.”

