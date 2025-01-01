English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Taliban deputy foreign minister calls for girls’ high schools to open in Afghanistan

0

Shafaqna English- The Taliban’s acting deputy foreign minister called on his senior leadership to open schools for Afghan girls, among the strongest public rebukes of a policy that has contributed to the international isolation of its rulers.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, who previously led a team of negotiators at the Taliban’s political office in Doha before US forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, said in a speech at the weekend that restrictions on girls and women’s education were not in line with Islamic Sharia law.

“We request the leaders of Taliban to open the doors of education,” he said, according to local broadcaster Tolo, referring to the Taliban’s name for its administration.

Source: New Arabs

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: The human trafficking market in Nimruz is active

leila yazdani

HRW expresses concern over increasing restrictions on women in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

EU launches 36 million euros project to support displaced Afghans

leila yazdani

Kabul: Child laborers continue to engage in hard labor despite harsh cold weather

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: 80% of population in Sar-e Pul province faces challenges accessing clean drinking water

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: Concerns raised over Kabul’s cleanliness

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.