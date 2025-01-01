Taliban deputy foreign minister calls for girls’ high schools to open in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The Taliban’s acting deputy foreign minister called on his senior leadership to open schools for Afghan girls, among the strongest public rebukes of a policy that has contributed to the international isolation of its rulers.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, who previously led a team of negotiators at the Taliban’s political office in Doha before US forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, said in a speech at the weekend that restrictions on girls and women’s education were not in line with Islamic Sharia law.

“We request the leaders of Taliban to open the doors of education,” he said, according to local broadcaster Tolo, referring to the Taliban’s name for its administration.

Source: New Arabs

www.shafaqna.com